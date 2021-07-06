Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flash message for a file upload

Flash message for a file upload clean app ux ios smileys emotions design ui mobile file upload success error flash message dailyui dailyui 011
The task was to design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. I designed two screens for a file upload. Left: Yay! and Right: Oops! I think the right one is funny, because his mouth looks like the letter O.

