Terence Thien

Octosound

Terence Thien
Terence Thien
  • Save
Octosound logomark concept brand logo
Download color palette

Octosound Concept.

Just something that came up to my mind this evening, octopus + sound/music/wave

Get in touch:
thienforge@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Terence Thien
Terence Thien

More by Terence Thien

View profile
    • Like