Benito's indoor vinyls

Benito's indoor vinyls alcohol margaritas restaurant takeaway avocado wall art happy smile cactus feast party mural vinyl mexican food burrito taco dope digital vector illustration
Vinyl indoor interior illustrations for Benito's at Covent Garden in London.

