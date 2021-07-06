Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sabbir Robin

Creative Agency Logo - Pride71

Sabbir Robin
Sabbir Robin
  • Save
Creative Agency Logo - Pride71 abstract brand identity graphic design logo maker logo mark logo inspiration minimal logo tech logo marketing agency branding project illustration design minimal logotype logo design logo business branding creative logo
Download color palette

Hello Creative People,
This logo is for a creative Design agnecy in Ctg, Bangladesh. I tride to keep the logo simple but creative and also something to indicate technology or something like this. Comment down your valuable feedback.

Available for Freelance work

Let's talk about your projects

--------------------------------------------------------

Email: sabbirrobin1234@gmail.com
Whats App: +8801855421280

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you.

Sabbir Robin
Sabbir Robin

More by Sabbir Robin

View profile
    • Like