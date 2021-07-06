🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
MAGNA&HUGO
A married couple specialized in Audit, Tax and Accounting services, dedicated to help clients solve their toughest challenges and accomplish their greatest ambitions.
Based on Lyon, France the couple draws on creativity, experience, professional independence and ethics to reframe the future and create greater impact for their clients. Audit is a power lens, through which M&H illuminate the current state of an entity, also providing insight that can inform future aspirations.
I created an identity to visually grab their working ethics, through a dynamic approach
while maintaining the sense of seriousness blended with playfulness, whilst it manifests their working philosophy.
—
