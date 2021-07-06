Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Much Sketch | by Gaia

Sharing is caring 💕

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia
  • Save
Sharing is caring 💕 love cute animals animal character celebrations baubles winter friendship decorations ornaments mouse reindeer drawing kawaii character design procreate illustrator illustration
Download color palette

This illustration is part of the stamp set that I designed for Taylored Expressions Christmas collection called “Merry Millie” and you can find all the details about it on their blog!
.
I share more of my design projects on my Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 🎄

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia

More by Much Sketch | by Gaia

View profile
    • Like