“Creamy Grey” is my new collection of 30 patterns that was inspired by the soft texture of the acrylic paint I was painting with. Each brushstroke is unique and unrepeatable and working on the patterns designs digitally I tried to keep this uniqueness and the volume of the paint, so the strokes look fresh and artistic.
https://creativemarket.com/Yashroom/6230684-Creamy-Grey-30-Patterns-Pack