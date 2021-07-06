Creamy Grey - 30 Patterns Pack

“Creamy Grey” is my new collection of 30 patterns that was inspired by the soft texture of the acrylic paint I was painting with. Each brushstroke is unique and unrepeatable and working on the patterns designs digitally I tried to keep this uniqueness and the volume of the paint, so the strokes look fresh and artistic.

