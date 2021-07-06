Yana Kabaeva

Creamy Grey - 30 Patterns Pack

Creamy Grey - 30 Patterns Pack spots watercolor hand drawn design illustration terrazzo
“Creamy Grey” is my new collection of 30 patterns that was inspired by the soft texture of the acrylic paint I was painting with. Each brushstroke is unique and unrepeatable and working on the patterns designs digitally I tried to keep this uniqueness and the volume of the paint, so the strokes look fresh and artistic.

https://creativemarket.com/Yashroom/6230684-Creamy-Grey-30-Patterns-Pack

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
