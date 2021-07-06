Golnaz Akhavan

Integrated Design: 10

Integrated Design: 10 ux ui icon design app
Combining the design of "Airbnb" and "Spotify" applications.
The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the 10th.

#10 #integrated_design

Airbnb: Vacation Rentals & Experiences
Spotify: Music and podcasts

Feel free to feedback and comment.

#design #ux #uxdesign #creativity #uidesign #ui #uiuxdesign #project

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
