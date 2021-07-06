Integrated Design: 09

Combining the design of "Tumblr" and "Peanut" applications.

The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the 9th.

#09 #integrated_design

Tumblr: Culture, Art, Chaos

Peanut: Find Friends & Support , Women

Feel free to feedback and comment.

#design #ux #uxdesign #creativity #uidesign #ui #uiuxdesign #project