Music Player Application Design

Music Player Application Design music app music app icon ux typography vector branding ui logo illustration design
Hey guys 🏄🏻‍♂️

As this is my very first post on Dribble, I want to share with you one of the recent exploration about Music App. Hope you enjoy it as I enjoyed the design process.

Find me on
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/audykhalista/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/audikhalista

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
