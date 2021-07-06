Music Player Application Design

Hey guys 🏄🏻‍♂️

As this is my very first post on Dribble, I want to share with you one of the recent exploration about Music App. Hope you enjoy it as I enjoyed the design process.

Please press “L” to show some love ❤️

Find me on

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/audykhalista/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/audikhalista