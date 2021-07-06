Muhammad Sayed

JTS Pharma | Logo Mark

JTS Pharma | Logo Mark
JTS Pharma is a pharmaceutical company based in Egypt.
Letters shortcut to "Jump to Success", So our challenge was to combine three letter in a smoothly shape, We make ups and down shape to explain success line and combine the three letters.

muhammadibnsayed@gmail.com

