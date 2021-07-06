Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gilberto Lenzi

Huglo.com.au – Energy Comparison

Gilberto Lenzi
Gilberto Lenzi
  • Save
Huglo.com.au – Energy Comparison
Download color palette

Huglo is a smart energy comparison website for the Australian market, it has the unique capacity to scan a utility bill, and automatically provide recommendation to switch electricity plans & save money. I've redesigned the entire onboarding flow and results pages, while making a Figma component library along the way.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Gilberto Lenzi
Gilberto Lenzi

More by Gilberto Lenzi

View profile
    • Like