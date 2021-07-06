NFT Marketplace - Innovative place for all game lovers

Morning dribbble's! 👋

Have you seen our project for NFT Marketplace yet? If not, now you can find out something! Well, in this project, we have created an innovative place for all NFTs game lovers.

It's a platform that allows you to find and buy games, but not just that! It’s also a social platform for all gamers and game developers. A special section gives the possibility of contact with each other and exchange of various materials. There is also a place where you can take part in the game tournament! 🕹️ 💻

We have prepared the entire project in terms of UX. Both when the simple interfaces as well as clear and context-relevant design. All based on solid research that allowed us to establish the goals of the project and the needs of the target group.

What do you think? Let us know!

