Logo Design for TESLbug

Logo Design for TESLbug cute ladybug cartoon graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
A logo project from when I was just starting out as a logo designer, featuring a cute and cartoony ladybug.

The client ran a blog called TESLbug, which aimed to help TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) teachers become more confident and effective in the classroom.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
