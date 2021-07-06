Logo Design for TESLbug

A logo project from when I was just starting out as a logo designer, featuring a cute and cartoony ladybug.

The client ran a blog called TESLbug, which aimed to help TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) teachers become more confident and effective in the classroom.

