Miguel Alén de Luna

Daily UI #001 · Login/Sign up. Romance

Daily UI #001 · Login/Sign up. Romance password interface mobile app 001 ux logo login signup romance
I created a simple prototype & design for Romance, an APP for share interesting places that makes special a city. Should I continue developing this prototype?

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
