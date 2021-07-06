Climamarket is the go-to ecommerce platform for air conditioning, heating and plumbing products in Italy. They define themselves as an ecosystem of experienced professionals who strive to offer the best HVAC services and solutions for the needs of every household.

Climamarket is a family business, dating back to the 1950s when the business was founded and administered by the family Scilanga of Cirò Marina (KR). Today, Climamarket is managed by the third generation of the family.

Climamarket came to Rocket Studio with the need of updating it's digital presence. The business needed a new visual identity, brand strategy, and digital marketplace. Rocket Studio helped in the creation of each of these projects, and designed the new website and ecommerce platform for the trusted brand.