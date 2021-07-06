Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chetna Rajpurohit

Vector portrait

Chetna Rajpurohit
Chetna Rajpurohit
  • Save
Vector portrait illustration uselaptos graphic design design
Download color palette

My first vector portrait of one of my favorite actor #jackiechan ✌🏻❤. It tooks 6 hour to made this. It was hard to chose the perfect colour for face but finally I understood 😆. Saw the tutorial video on youTube of MIDAS MULTIMEDIA . So thank you for the wonderful tutorial vector portrait illustration video 😇. Learned a lot ✨. Your comments and feedbacks will help me lot to improve my work. Thank you .

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Chetna Rajpurohit
Chetna Rajpurohit

More by Chetna Rajpurohit

View profile
    • Like