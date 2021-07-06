My first vector portrait of one of my favorite actor #jackiechan ✌🏻❤. It tooks 6 hour to made this. It was hard to chose the perfect colour for face but finally I understood 😆. Saw the tutorial video on youTube of MIDAS MULTIMEDIA . So thank you for the wonderful tutorial vector portrait illustration video 😇. Learned a lot ✨. Your comments and feedbacks will help me lot to improve my work. Thank you .