Aditya Tiwari

Direct Messaging app - Daily UI 13

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari
  • Save
Direct Messaging app - Daily UI 13 13 uiuxdesign figma adobe xd ui ux uidesign design daily ui13 dailyui messaging app message app
Download color palette

🤘🏻This series of posts focuses on the Daily UI Challenge.
Today design a Direct Messaging app.

What do you think? Leave a comment if you have some thoughts about this 🧐

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari

More by Aditya Tiwari

View profile
    • Like