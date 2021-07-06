Clickable Design
Clickable Agency

The 1 Bakery — Landing Page

Clickable Design
Clickable Agency
Clickable Design for Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
The 1 Bakery — Landing Page tasty delicious chef culinary eat food recipe dish cook kitchen bakery service beverage uiux trend design web landing ux ui
The 1 Bakery — Landing Page tasty delicious chef culinary eat food recipe dish cook kitchen bakery service beverage uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. SHOT.png
  2. SHOT—2.png

👋 Hey guys!

We made a hero section for an online store selling fresh bread, baguettes, and baked sweets. Clean and minimalistic, isn't it?

If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like