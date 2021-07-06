Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ikram h sakib
Climax

handmade Food logo and brand identity

ikram h sakib
Climax
ikram h sakib for Climax
Hire Us
  • Save
handmade Food logo and brand identity restaurant foods handmade hand food design modern logo minimalist logo branding modern logo logo design brand identity
handmade Food logo and brand identity restaurant foods handmade hand food design modern logo minimalist logo branding modern logo logo design brand identity
handmade Food logo and brand identity restaurant foods handmade hand food design modern logo minimalist logo branding modern logo logo design brand identity
handmade Food logo and brand identity restaurant foods handmade hand food design modern logo minimalist logo branding modern logo logo design brand identity
Download color palette
  1. handmade-food.jpg
  2. dribbble.jpg
  3. handmade--font.jpg
  4. handmade-food-color.jpg

We are a team of experienced designers. We bring your thoughts into reality. If you want to enhance your business innovatively, don't look further.
Get in touch 💬 for more details.
Mail : climaxbranding@gmail.com
Skype : live:mdnizamuddin915
WhatsApp: +8801776787395

Climax
Climax
Creating creativity is our identity!
Hire Us

More by Climax

View profile
    • Like