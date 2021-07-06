Rafienzy

Online Learning Landing Page

Rafienzy
Rafienzy
  • Save
Online Learning Landing Page desktop website course ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey hey, this is my exploration on Designin landing page of Online course website. Im using figma to create this.

I Hope you guys like it

Thanks for jcomp via Freepik for model asset

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Rafienzy
Rafienzy

More by Rafienzy

View profile
    • Like