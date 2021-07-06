VE Web App - Equity Platform (Dashboard)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I have completed another project with the team and this time it's an equity product prototype, where the product is enabling homeowners access to the value in their home without loans and property investors the chance to build a portfolio of fractional residential real estate NFTs. The main aim is to connect homeowners directly to investors. By doing this the platform eliminate lenders and liberate home equity for the homeowner and investor to create a more prosperous future for all.
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
