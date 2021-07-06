Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

VE Web App - Equity Platform (Dashboard)

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
VE Web App - Equity Platform (Dashboard) dashboard ui ui elements listing ui form ui modules web application clean blockchain equity ux product prototype product ux product ui product design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I have completed another project with the team and this time it's an equity product prototype, where the product is enabling homeowners access to the value in their home without loans and property investors the chance to build a portfolio of fractional residential real estate NFTs. The main aim is to connect homeowners directly to investors. By doing this the platform eliminate lenders and liberate home equity for the homeowner and investor to create a more prosperous future for all.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like