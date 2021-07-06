Best Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp

Trending designs to inspire you
=>About this item :-
Portable, easy to use
LED lights for maximum illumination
Plugs into any USB port
Multipurpose Energy Use
1Pc of USB light.
=>Special Feature :-
*Led Light, Suitable for reading at night, compatible with any USB
*Colour Multi-Color
*Light Source Type LED
*Material FLEXIBLE RUBBER
*Brand Generic
*Power Source Battery Powered
*Weight 5 Grams
*Number of Pieces 1
*Assembly Required No
