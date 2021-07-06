Best Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp

=>About this item :-

Portable, easy to use

LED lights for maximum illumination

Plugs into any USB port

Multipurpose Energy Use

1Pc of USB light.

=>Special Feature :-

*Led Light, Suitable for reading at night, compatible with any USB

*Colour Multi-Color

*Light Source Type LED

*Material FLEXIBLE RUBBER

*Brand Generic

*Power Source Battery Powered

*Weight 5 Grams

*Number of Pieces 1

*Assembly Required No

BUY NOW