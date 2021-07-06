Medical Flyer Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Greeting,
This is a Business Flyer template design. I am provided all types of print design and social media design with high quality and unique design with unlimited revision and future editing support. Together, we can make your business more known and more profitable.
Product Features
Size: A4
Page: 1 page
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.125 in
illustrator AI file
Free Font use
Do you have any Graphic design projects? Then, Please don't hesitate to contact me. Just leave a message.
Contact Info:
Mail: graphxistix@gmail.com
What’s App: +8801609730165
Buy Design Here:
Adobe Stock
Available for Freelance Work :
Fiverr
Upwork
Follow Me: FaceBook / Twitter / Instagram / Pinterest / Behance / Linked In