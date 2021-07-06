Modern Small e Letter Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Eleplock is the letter, elephant, and lock combination a logo design for the lock company, is as difficult to weaken an elephant, it is also difficult to break a lock, so the logo has been created by combining an elephant and a lock, hope everyone will like this logo.
If you need any logo design, please feel free to knock me...
E-mail: bipolhossan321@gmail.com
Thank you !
