Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bipol Hossan

Modern Small e Letter Logo Design

Bipol Hossan
Bipol Hossan
  • Save
Modern Small e Letter Logo Design cool dribbble security unique smart modern company business icon app clean logo trend 2021 bipol hossan brand identity design elephant lock letter e letter logo branding logo
Download color palette

Hi,
Eleplock is the letter, elephant, and lock combination a logo design for the lock company, is as difficult to weaken an elephant, it is also difficult to break a lock, so the logo has been created by combining an elephant and a lock, hope everyone will like this logo.
-------------------
If you need any logo design, please feel free to knock me...
E-mail: bipolhossan321@gmail.com
-------------------
Hey creative designer,
Press to Love Button & Please don’t forget to follow me.
-------------------
Thank you !
Follow me on
Behance | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest | Uplabs

Bipol Hossan
Bipol Hossan

More by Bipol Hossan

View profile
    • Like