Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malte Westedt

Shopify: Landing Page - Sound Store

Malte Westedt
Malte Westedt
  • Save
Shopify: Landing Page - Sound Store product design flat clean ux web shopify ecommerce website
Download color palette

A clean modern UI design for Shopify or any Ecommerce related website.
I tried to stay very minimal, cause less can be more.

Hope you have a Great day and stay Healthy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Malte Westedt
Malte Westedt

More by Malte Westedt

View profile
    • Like