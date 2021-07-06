Integrated Design: 06

Combining the design of "Sephora" and "Lyft" applications.

The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the 6th.

#06 #integrated_design

Sephora: makeup & Skincare

Lyft: Affordable rides on-demand

Feel free to feedback and comment.

#design #ux #uxdesign #creativity #uidesign #ui #uiuxdesign #project