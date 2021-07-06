Mitesh Mahendra Mhatre

Glass Debit/Credit Card - Glassmorphism

Mitesh Mahendra Mhatre
Mitesh Mahendra Mhatre
Hire Me
  • Save
Glass Debit/Credit Card - Glassmorphism deposit withdraw money credit debit bank branding professional vector ui illustration design advertising modern print
Download color palette

This is our first shot on Dribbble on UI category, Hope you like it. Please Like & Follow us for more shots.

1b430d053c33635c26ec1186f5f30838
Rebound of
Credit card CG
By Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Mitesh Mahendra Mhatre
Mitesh Mahendra Mhatre
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mitesh Mahendra Mhatre

View profile
    • Like