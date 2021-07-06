Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yen Olay

Daily UI: Anatomy of a Landing Page

Yen Olay
Yen Olay
  • Save
Daily UI: Anatomy of a Landing Page basic web design uxui landing page
Download color palette

Focusing on creating landing pages for marketing and leads, starting with the basic.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Yen Olay
Yen Olay

More by Yen Olay

View profile
    • Like