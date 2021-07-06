Riris Apriansyah

Riris Apriansyah
Riris Apriansyah
Deconify Cleaning Service Logo minimalist futuristic company cleaning clean vector illustration modern icon design graphic design branding
Clients want a logo that looks futuristic and symbol of hygiene tools. This logo I made with a minimalist, elegant and modern style. I made the letter D to be futuristic and there was a glass wiper visible on the logo

Riris Apriansyah
Riris Apriansyah

