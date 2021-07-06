Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tom Heidrich
eFounders

numeral.io — logo

Tom Heidrich
eFounders
Tom Heidrich for eFounders
Hire Us
  • Save
numeral.io — logo letter logo brand identity banking startup visual identity tech graphic design logo branding
numeral.io — logo letter logo brand identity banking startup visual identity tech graphic design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. numeral - 1.png
  2. numeral - 2.png

Hello everyone! 👋

Let me introduce you: Numeral, the first project of Logic Founders, the fintech startup studio created by eFounders. 🎉

Bank integrations are antiquated and scaling payment operations is cumbersome.
Numeral allows financial institutions, tech companies, and corporates to connect their bank accounts to automate their payments and reconciliations with a single API integration.

This logo means a lot to us. 💎
First, you can see the n letter of Numeral, in a minimalist and simplified form.
For another, we wanted to represent the bridge between the banking system and each user, and the connection that comes with it: Numeral.

Shout out to Yoan and Didier for their help on designing this identity. ❤️

We’re looking to grow our team here! Open positions

Feel free to give me any feedback! 
Press "L" if you like 💙

Have a good day ☀️

eFounders
eFounders
We build the future of work.
Hire Us

More by eFounders

View profile
    • Like