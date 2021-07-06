numeral.io — logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone! 👋
Let me introduce you: Numeral, the first project of Logic Founders, the fintech startup studio created by eFounders. 🎉
Bank integrations are antiquated and scaling payment operations is cumbersome.
Numeral allows financial institutions, tech companies, and corporates to connect their bank accounts to automate their payments and reconciliations with a single API integration.
This logo means a lot to us. 💎
First, you can see the n letter of Numeral, in a minimalist and simplified form.
For another, we wanted to represent the bridge between the banking system and each user, and the connection that comes with it: Numeral.
Shout out to Yoan and Didier for their help on designing this identity. ❤️
We’re looking to grow our team here! Open positions
Feel free to give me any feedback!
Press "L" if you like 💙
Have a good day ☀️