numeral.io — logo

Let me introduce you: Numeral, the first project of Logic Founders, the fintech startup studio created by eFounders. 🎉

Bank integrations are antiquated and scaling payment operations is cumbersome.

Numeral allows financial institutions, tech companies, and corporates to connect their bank accounts to automate their payments and reconciliations with a single API integration.

This logo means a lot to us. 💎

First, you can see the n letter of Numeral, in a minimalist and simplified form.

For another, we wanted to represent the bridge between the banking system and each user, and the connection that comes with it: Numeral.

Shout out to Yoan and Didier for their help on designing this identity. ❤️

