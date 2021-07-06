Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rose Nguyen

Marble Game: Bomb Icon

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Marble Game: Bomb Icon icon design game icon booster icon bomb icon skull icon skull bomb match 3 game design game art design ui game uiux game ui icon game illustration
Download color palette

I drew this icon in 2018 for Marble Game Project. Maybe this icon's function is destroy all objects in the game.

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rose Nguyen

View profile
    • Like