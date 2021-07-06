Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plastic Free July 06 Umbrella

Plastic Free July 06 Umbrella plasticbottle umbrella noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 06 Own a nice umbrella and avoid buying the plastic ones!
I invested on a nice umbrella this year. RE:PET Umbrella from U-Day (based in Japan) uses material made from recycled plastic bottles. Apparently 3 plastic bottles are used to make this beautiful umbrella.

