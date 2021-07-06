Fitness club logo

Почему бы не взять за основу логотипа фитнес-клуба какой-нибудь похожий на супергеройскоую эмблему символ? Только вспомните, какие разнообразные крутые эмблемы красуются на груди и аксессуарах стражей покоя вымышленной вселенной! Если честно, то когда я работал над этим лого, то первоначальная задумка была просто в виде обыгрывания слов «мускулы», «масса», «вес» и схожих по тематике, обозначенных первой буквой английского алфавита, но на выходе получилось то, что вы видите перед собой. И ведь действительно, не все герои носят плащи: взять себя в руки и отдать на волю изнурительных регулярных тренировок тоже не менее серьезный поступок, заслуживающий уважения и почета.

**********

Why not take a symbol similar to a superhero emblem as the basis for the logo of a fitness club? Just remember what a variety of cool emblems flaunt on the chests and accessories of the peacekeepers of the fictional universe! To be honest, when I was working on this logo, the original idea was simply in the form of playing with the words "muscles", "mass", "weight" and similar topics, indicated by the first letter of the English alphabet, but the result was that you you see in front of you. And indeed, not all heroes wear capes: pulling yourself together and releasing exhausting regular training is also no less serious act that deserves respect and honor.

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.

Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru

Also i`m here:

Instagram | Behance