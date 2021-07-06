Plants Shop App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble House!
I am Arslan. I am working as a UI/UX designer. I am here to present you my new app design. This is a plant app where you can buy and sell plants according to your choice. Here you can display plants and write their specifications.
I hope you gonna like my design. I really love to know what you think about my design. Plz keep supporting by pressing L.
We can work together:
arslan.ed7862@gmail.com
Thank you!