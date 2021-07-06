Arslan RD

Plants Shop App

Arslan RD
Arslan RD
  • Save
Plants Shop App mobile app app application app design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble House!
I am Arslan. I am working as a UI/UX designer. I am here to present you my new app design. This is a plant app where you can buy and sell plants according to your choice. Here you can display plants and write their specifications.
I hope you gonna like my design. I really love to know what you think about my design. Plz keep supporting by pressing L.
We can work together:
arslan.ed7862@gmail.com
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Arslan RD
Arslan RD

More by Arslan RD

View profile
    • Like