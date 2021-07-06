Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loyalty card builder

Loyalty card builder card nowadigit mrcust web system preview product design design figma ui iphone crm constructor builder google pay apple wallet loyalty card dashboard
Hey folks!

I'm happy to show you some of what I've been working on in Nowadigit for the last year.
MVP release is coming soon, which means more shots is coming up

Let me know what you think the comments below 😇

Oh, hi, Mark

