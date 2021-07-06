🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 🏀
We are moving very fast to our first public release with open registration for every company person. And we did a lot of steps on this way: like launching our very own blogging corner at narrative.bi/blog! 🚀
Now we have a place to share our journey and knowledge on the way of building Narrative BI's product.
It is a Blog where we will share all kinds of knowledge from our team - from the Product, Development, or Design side... We still looking for a way to speak with feature customers – Blog is one of the launches to test different ideas.
Check out our new reading corner → Narrative BI Blog
P.S Illustrations by talented Arina Savinova.
--------
If you like our work follow Narrative BI on Dribbble to see more upcoming shots in near future.
P.P.S. If you want to skip the line and try Narrative BI now, you can fill the form here.