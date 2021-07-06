Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Toko Design

Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit

Toko Design
Toko Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit ui8 student teach courses e-learning elearning course school learn learning edu education branding uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit ui8 student teach courses e-learning elearning course school learn learning edu education branding uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit ui8 student teach courses e-learning elearning course school learn learning edu education branding uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit ui8 student teach courses e-learning elearning course school learn learning edu education branding uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app
Download color palette
  1. Ontari - Shot.png
  2. Ontari - Toko - 2.png
  3. Ontari - Toko - 3.png
  4. Ontari - Toko - 4.png

Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit

Price
$32
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit

Ontari is an Education/Online Learning App UI Kit consisting of 60+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.

The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants. Available in Light & Dark Theme.

Develop your mobile app with these neat, clean, modern and outstanding design screens.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hitokodesign@gmail.com

______________

Instagram | UI Kit

Toko Design
Toko Design
Digital Product for Business & User Goals!
Hire Me

More by Toko Design

View profile
    • Like