Josefina Habiba Makowski

  1. Mund_Flyer_Detail-04.jpg
  2. Flyer_Design.jpg
  3. Flyer_01_beidseitig.jpg
  4. Flyer_01_und_02.jpg

Illustration and Flyerdesign for my graphic design company with the slogan "good design leaves an imprint/impression."

You want to see more of the project? Go to my Behance Profile and check out the third motif of the series: https://www.behance.net/josefinmakowsk

Need some flyerdesign yourself? Let me know: office@josefinamakowski.com - I'm happy to help!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Branding, Illustration and Animation
