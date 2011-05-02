Leo Ramalho

Kigol Mobile

Kigol Mobile interface mobile app
Hey guys its a app to soccer lovers, I think the iphone version is not avaliable yet, but id want can check here http://kigol.com.br/android
Its my second mobile project, later i post more screens!
Its a Match Page and Splash.

Posted on May 2, 2011
