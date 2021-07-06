Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yury Keretsman
Credit Data APIs Layered Hero Image

Credit Data APIs Layered Hero Image
Hi Everyone! Please have a look to landing page hero image performed in dear old isometric technic. Image was supposed to show multiple levels of the product's workflow and it can be easily disassembled to be used as a supportive graphics across various media.
EPAM Design Lviv

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
