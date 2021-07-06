Credit Data APIs Layered Hero Image

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Everyone! Please have a look to landing page hero image performed in dear old isometric technic. Image was supposed to show multiple levels of the product's workflow and it can be easily disassembled to be used as a supportive graphics across various media.
_____
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
EPAM Design Lviv