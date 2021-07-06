🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The logo of the Traktor ice hockey club from KHL.
We decided that the radicalisation of the palette would benefit Traktor; black and white is what Chelyabinsk (a very industrial city in Russia) needs austerity and a stylish monochrome fit for one of the oldest brands in Russian hockey. The status obliges. Yes, the ‘bear’ shouldn’t be forgotten as the club's mascot, but Traktor's style should be more strict, ‘classic’ and restrained, full of history and references to old variations of the kits and logo, including close ties with industry and ChTZ (Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant).
More details here: https://quberten.com/Black-white-style-of-HC-Traktor