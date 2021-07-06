Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Busayo Oyewole

Like Tinder, but for completing projects

Busayo Oyewole
Busayo Oyewole
  • Save
Like Tinder, but for completing projects match app accountability design mobile tinder ideas
Download color palette

Imagine if you could match with people working on similar projects and cheer each other on to do the damn thing! #ideaseries

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Busayo Oyewole
Busayo Oyewole

More by Busayo Oyewole

View profile
    • Like