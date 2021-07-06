Mercy Mission. A charity website redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
Making good things is something really important in the world. So we like working with Charity organizations a lot. And here is our design created for Mercy Mission. This Charity project is an incubator for numerous organizations, that help people to get a better life, education, food and water. Let's be kind to each other, since it's so easy to do with our wonderful UI/UX
