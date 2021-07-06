Demir
Mercy Mission. A charity website redesign

Mercy Mission. A charity website redesign ux website charity figma design redesign
Making good things is something really important in the world. So we like working with Charity organizations a lot. And here is our design created for Mercy Mission. This Charity project is an incubator for numerous organizations, that help people to get a better life, education, food and water. Let's be kind to each other, since it's so easy to do with our wonderful UI/UX

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
