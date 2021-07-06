Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rimon Hasan

Love Plant Logo

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan
  • Save
Love Plant Logo earth logo green tree logo nature logo for instagram logo animation 3d art logo popular dribbble shots best dribbble shots logo branding leaf logo plant logo pinterest logo of plants small plant logo nature love plant logo love plant logo template graphicriver logo black plant vector logo heart logo rimongraphics love plant logo
Download color palette

Love Plant Logo

Today the pink orchid is the traditional flower of a couple's 14th wedding anniversary, symbolizing affection and love. Orchids are available in many colors and sizes, and their symbolic meaning makes them a great plant to give a loved one.

We are available for new projects - inboxclient.rh@gmail.com

Behance | YouTube | Website

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan

More by Rimon Hasan

View profile
    • Like