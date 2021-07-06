Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robi A P

Fine Job - Get Good Job

Robi A P
Robi A P
  • Save
Fine Job - Get Good Job mobile ui minimal exploration design ui work job uikit apple app
Download color palette

hey, this is my UI Kit about finding good job.
Open for feedback

any support please email me : robiadiprawira@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Robi A P
Robi A P

More by Robi A P

View profile
    • Like