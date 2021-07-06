Protector is a new french company for gold and jewellery selling.

As a sensitive business, the main goal for our branding was to inspire confidence to our customers. The griffin has been choosen to carry this value. what do you think about it ?

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator

