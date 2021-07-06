🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Protector is a new french company for gold and jewellery selling.
As a sensitive business, the main goal for our branding was to inspire confidence to our customers. The griffin has been choosen to carry this value. what do you think about it ?
Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator
I'am available for new projects! Drop me a line bst.agullo@gmail.com or http://bastien-agullo.com/
