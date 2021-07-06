White Wine and Its Best Pairings

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Any oenophiles here? Professional sommeliers often say that oenophilia is strictly about a disciplined devotion to wine, with strict traditions of consumption and appreciation. But in a general sense oenophile is anyone who sincerely enjoys wine and especially if one tends to collect it. Our second illustration from the Restaurant series conveys our love to wine and what we see white wine best accompanied with – a delicious ice-cream dessert in a pear with a fig and an anise star. Let us know in the comments what your favourite pairings are 🍷
Follow us on Behance.
Want to share your ideas through illustrations? Contact us.