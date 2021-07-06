Aryik Gupta

Frenzies Burger Main-Intro

Aryik Gupta
Aryik Gupta
  • Save
Frenzies Burger Main-Intro logotype burger motion graphics after effects lettering graphic design logo restaurant food concept branding design gif animation
Download color palette

I would like to present the animation concept of design for a burger restaurant “Frenzies”.
Link to full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118037951/Frenzies-Burger

Aryik Gupta
Aryik Gupta

More by Aryik Gupta

View profile
    • Like