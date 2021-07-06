Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Omer Erdogan

Userguiding Dashboard

Omer Erdogan
Omer Erdogan
Userguiding Dashboard charts statistic minimal interface web app ux white clean saas onboard onboarding web dashboard card dashboard charts dashboard ui cards application app
Hello everyone 🤘
Here is the my latest project Userguiding admin dashboard, Userguiding gives to users create their own onboarding screens with minimum effort.

If you want to follow me👇
Thank you🤘

Omer Erdogan
Omer Erdogan
UI & Product Designer. Say hello👋🏻
